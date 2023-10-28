Noah Radeke’s late goal lifts Naperville North over Naperville Central in Sectional Final

We’ve got a crosstown classic on the soccer pitch. Naperville North and Naperville Central meet up at Plainfield North in the Sectional Final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neither teams can find the back of the net in the first half

Starting the game with Josh Pedersen taking a corner for North. He goes short to Jaxon Stokes in the box who turns and fires on net but Dylan Scott makes the save and the Red Hawks clear.

About 11 minutes later, Josh Pedersen stands over another corner. Dylan Scott punches away the cross but straight to Anthony Flores whose low shot is saved by Scott.

Naperville Central’s turn on the attack. Michael Cavalleri lays the ball off to Eli Jarrell who takes a shot that is punched out of play by Jack Bouska.

The Red Hawks have a free kick to finish the half. Patrick Berryman sends in the cross and meeting it is Jack Bouska who almost punches the ball into his own net but clearing the ball off the line is Sam Hess. With that, we go into halftime scoreless.

Noah Radeke finds a late winner for Naperville North

Into the second half now as Niko Ladas sends in a long throw-in. The bounces around finding Colin McMahon who unleashes a shot that is pushed over by Dylan Scott.

20 minutes to play now in regulation. Michael Cavalleri has a shot that deflects into the path of Michael DeFalco who tucks the ball into the back of the net. However, the flag is up for offsides, so we remain scoreless.

Five minutes to play now. Jaxon Stokes flicks a pass over his head finding Noah Radeke who makes his way in on goal taking a shot that is saved by Scott. But following up on the rebound is Radeke who breaks the deadlock. Huskies lead 1-0 with time winding down.

Final seconds of the game as Michael DeFalco is chasing a loose ball but there to collect is Jack Bouska as time runs out.

Naperville North holds on to beat Naperville Central by a score of 1-0 winning the Sectional Final. The Huskies move on to the Super-Sectionals against Collinsville.

