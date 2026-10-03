Normal Community football pushes past Neuqua Valley 46-13

Normal Community football looked to keep its season undefeated against Neuqua, and the Ironmen stuck to the script.

We’re not in Naperville anymore. The Neuqua Valley Wildcats take a trip down I-55 to face off against the undefeated Normal Community High School Ironmen. The Wildcats are looking to make it two wins in a row, while the Ironmen are playing to keep their regular-season record perfect. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Normal strikes first

Halfway through the first quarter, Ironmen quarterback Lucas Beaty rolls out of the pocket to his left. Keeping his eyes upfield, he whips a sidearm pass to Luke Potts. The senior wideout runs through the defense, shedding several would-be Wildcat tacklers on his way across the goal line. At the end of the first frame, Normal leads 7-0.

Less than two minutes into the second quarter, the Ironmen own the rock at their own 43, looking to break into Nequa territory. Beaty links up with Potts again over the middle on the Wildcat side of the field. Potts doesn’t stop there as he bursts all the way into the Blue and Gold end zone. After a successful two-point conversion, Normal extends their advantage to 15-0 over Neuqua Valley.

The Wildcats get on the board

After an interception by Will Kalish, the Wildcats offense looks to take advantage. Just over seven to play before half, Ben Travis drops back to his own 40 and unloads a deep throw. He drops the ball in the bucket for Lucas Balgro. The senior is able to outlast Normal’s Quintin Barton as he refuses to go down before falling over the plane. The ensuing extra point is blocked, keeping Neuqua at a two-score deficit, 15-6.

The Ironmen tack on three more scores by way of a pick-six, rushing touchdown and a last-minute field goal to pull away at the break 32-6.

On the opening drive of the third, the Beaty and Potts connection strikes again. The senior signal caller finds his man streaking past the defense for the duo’s third house call of the night. These two would find paydirt one last time in the fourth, heightening the score to 46-6 in their favor.

The Ironmen get the best of the Wildcats

Connor McCarty of Neuqua shoots into the secondary after evading the Ironmen front line. He wins the footrace to the endline for a 46-yard TD.

The Wildcats aren’t able to snap Normal’s unbeaten start as they fall 46-13 to the Normal Community High School Ironmen. Neuqua Valley sits at 3-4 overall, with their conference record remaining at 2-1.

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