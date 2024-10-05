Normal West football scores 21 straight to open the game and beats Waubonsie Valley

Normal West football hosts Waubonsie Valley in a mid-season nonconference matchup. Normal West’s record coming into tonight’s matchup is 2 & 2 after their loss against Bloomington. Coming into tonight, the Warriors are 3 & 2 after their 28-7 win against Stagg. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Cody Muhlbauer scores a late first quarter touchdown for Normal West

After both teams’ punt on their first drive, the Wildcats offense is back on the field. Quarterback Payne Mefford is dropping back to pass. Warrior defensive lineman, Stefan Popov closes in for the sack.

Next play, the WV defensive line continued to close the pocket. Popov gets his second sack in a row for the green and gold, forcing the Wildcats to punt.

After pinning the Waubonsie offense back, Colin Ford steps in at Quarterback. He follows his blocks but fumbles after being tackled by Wildcat defenders. Defensive lineman Keagan Brown recovers the fumble, setting the offense up in the red zone with under 4 minutes in the first quarter.

A few plays later inside the 10-yard line. Cooper Temples steps in at Quarterback for the jumbo formation. Temples pitches the ball to running back Cody Muhlbauer for the touchdown. After missing the extra point, the Wildcats take a 6-0 to end the first quarter.

The Wildcats keep stopping the Warriors and AJ Austin scores to make it 14-0

Halfway through the second quarter, the Warrior defensive line continued to make their presence felt as a swarm of green and gold defenders got to Mefford for their third sack of the night.

Under two minutes left in the half for the West offense, Mefford throws it deep to star receiver Maliq Givens for the monster gain.

A few plays later, with under 40 seconds, it’s fourth and goal on the 8-yard line. Mefford finds receiver AJ Austin for the touchdown to make the score 12-0. The offense stays on the field, looking to go up 14-0 before halftime.

On the 2pt conversion, Mefford hands the ball off to Muhlbauer, who then tosses it to receiver Efoe Baskins for the reverse, who fights to get in the endzone for a successful conversion. It was all Wildcats in the first half, with the Wildcats up 14- 0.

Normal West football adds on another touchdown and gives up just one score against Waubonsie

Early in the third quarter, after a defensive stop pinned the Normal West offense back, Mefford connected with Givens on the screen pass, who turned on the speed as he ran down the sideline. Givens cut it back into the middle of the field to put the offense inside the red zone.

A few players later after an illegal block in the back. The Wildcats are running wildcat, Temples takes the snap and finds his way into the endzone to extend West’s lead 21-0 going into the 4th quarter.

First play of the 4th quarter, 3rd and long for Normal West. Mefford drops back but is pressured by Patrick Cassidy who affects the throw and is intercepted by Owen Roberts who returns the ball to midfield for the Waubonsie Valley offense. The offense stalls, having to punt the ball back to the Cats.

With under 4 minutes left to play, WV Quarterback Josh Siekierski connects with Gavin Ali Hanlon for the catch and tough run to move the chains.

Moments later, inside the red zone, running back Chrisjan Simmons takes the handoff and punches it in for the Warrior touchdown to make the score 21-7 with 3 minutes and 30 seconds left to play.

Normal West football gets the win against Waubonsie Valley 21-7. The Wildcats are now 3 & 2 as the Warriors fall to 3 & 3 on their season.