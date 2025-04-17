North boys lacrosse wins Naperville Cup for 8th straight year against Central

It’s time for the Naperville Cup in boys lacrosse as Naperville North travels to Naperville Central for this season’s showdown. The Huskies look to keep the Cup for an eighth straight year after a 15-5 win over the Redhawks in 2024. Central enters at 4-4, while North is still searching for its first win at 0-5. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Declan Burke scores the only goal in the first quarter of the Naperville Cup

About three minutes into the first quarter, Redhawk Declan Burke feeds Nathan Laperna as he wraps around from behind the net. Laperna spins past a defender and fires low to score the game’s first goal—Redhawks lead 1-0.

It’s a low-scoring battle. A minute into the second quarter, Husky defender Wyatt Francoeur finds Evan Marschitz, who dances past a couple of defenders and bounces one in to tie it up at one.

A few minutes later, the Redhawks respond. Laperna dishes to Broden Oswald, who’s wide open in the middle. He finishes the play—Central back on top, 2-1.

Naperville North boys lacrosse scores twice and takes a 3-2 lead into the half

North answers right back. Jake Springer can’t connect through a crowd, but scoops up his own rebound and rips it in to tie things at 2 with five minutes left in the half.

Then it’s Marschitz again, setting up the North offense. He finds Grant Ellison, who rips it top shelf—North takes a 3-2 lead into halftime.

The third quarter opens with Jake Stanish charging toward the goal, but North goalie Lincoln Malley makes the save.

On the other end, Marschitz works behind the net and gets a good look, but Tony Fascia shuts him down. Fascia stays locked in, turning away multiple Husky shots to keep it close.

Back on the attack, Brett Bissegger tries to break through for Central, but he’s denied by Malley. Neither team scores in the third—Huskies still lead 3-2 heading into the fourth.

North takes home its eighth straight Naperville Cup after the game winner from Springer

With eight minutes to go, Burke takes control for Central. He weaves through defenders and buries the shot—we’re tied at 3 in this back-and-forth Naperville Cup clash!

But with four minutes remaining, Springer steps up again. He hesitates, then explodes toward the goal, firing a jumping shot top shelf—it’s the game winner!

The Huskies earn their first win of the season, holding off Naperville Central 4-3 and retaining the Naperville Cup for the eighth straight year!