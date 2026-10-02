North girls’ volleyball holds off Neuqua in three sets

In sports, anything is possible. For the Huskies, they proved that it’s never over until it’s over.

The regular volleyball season continues at Neuqua Valley High School, as the Wildcats host the Naperville North Huskies. Both teams are competing hard to solidify their seasons with the postseason coming soon. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

North jumps out in front

Both teams are tied at 1 in the first set of the game. Wildcat Ariana Owiti jumps up to smack the ball and break the tie.

North looks to sneak in a score, but Neuqua’s Katelyn Weiss decides to block Jocelyn Jamrosz’s kill shot to extend the Wildcat lead early.

Later on, the Wildcats are down by 3 points, but Cecily Rogers serves up an ace to get back on track.

The Huskies continue to dominate in the first set. Joelle Pye-Blacknard scores again with a point of her own.

With the score at 24-22, Neuqua makes a serve over to the Huskies, with Sydney Hirsch going for the game point to finish set 1, 25-22.

Early on in set 2, Neuqua Valley gets to work right away, with Tatum Kelly going for the kill shot.

Now down by 1 point, Alexandra Durkin picks up on Seanna Larbi’s pass to go for a kill shot to tie the game at 16.

The Huskies win in the third set

Going for the serve is Tatum Kelly, serving up an ace for the Wildcats. Kelly serves once more, hitting the ball to the Huskies, resulting in another ace for Neuqua; it’s 24-17 Neuqua Valley.

Neuqua Valley is in set match mode, and Cecily Rogers seals the deal with a laser shot across the court. The Wildcats take set two, 25-18.

Huskie teamwork is in full effect in set three, with Grier passing the ball to Grace Anderson. Emma Chang goes for a shot and claims the point.

Despite Neuqua taking over, Grace Anderson goes for the block on the Wildcats at the line and ties the game at 12 apiece.

Joelle Pye-Blacknard picks up a pass from Grace Anderson, who goes in for a hard slam and the point

Wildcat Seanna Larbi goes for the kill, but it gets blocked by the Hu skie front line. Naperville North goes on to score the game-winning point, resulting in a third-set victory for the Huskies, 25-21.

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