North girls volleyball stay unbeaten in DVC play

Despite hitting the road Tuesday afternoon, Naperville North girls volleyball handled business against the Warriors.

It’s time to hit the court for more DVC volleyball action as Waubonsie Valley hosts Naperville North. The Huskies look to extend their DVC win streak to three games after victories over Metea Valley and Naperville Central. However, the Warriors look to get their first conference win after losing to Neuqua Valley on Thursday. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Set one goes into extras

The Warriors jump out to a 5-1 lead as they look to keep the pressure on. Warrior Anna Axelsen extends the rally with the kill for another green and gold point.

North responds to the early Waubonsie run with a quick run of its own as Grace Anderson sets up Joelle Pye-Blacknard for the kill. The Warriors’ lead is cut in half at 6-3.

After the Waubonsie serve, the North front line doesn’t give the Warriors a chance to rally as Grace Anderson and Karolina Bilvinaite get the block on Waubonsie’s Zoe Kraslen.

Now trailing by two, Warrior Addilyn Candrian rises for the kill to bring the Warriors back within a score, trailing 14-13.

Later on, the Warrior front line comes up big on the defensive end as Ava Edozien and Nithya Basireddy meet Jocelyn Jamrosz at the net for the block. The Warriors lead 19-16.

After the Addison Victor ace, a rally breaks out as both teams continue to keep the play alive. The Huskies put an end to the long point as Joelle Pye-Blacknard brings the Huskies within a score.

Grace Anderson serves for the Huskies. The senior delivers with a big-time ace to tie the game at 24-24.

Both teams continue to make big plays in the clutch as Annabelle Black gets the huge block for the Warriors to retake the lead.

The Huskies stay alive by getting the next two points and are on the verge of taking the set. Another long rally breaks out as both sides leave it all on the court for their teams. The Huskies’ front line comes up with a huge play as Joelle Pye-Blacknard and Karolina Bilvinaite get the block to secure the first-set victory, 29-27.

North takes set two to remain unbeaten in DVC play

In the second set, the Warriors look for another strong start as Anna Axelsen goes up for the kill.

After the Kristen Anderson serve, it’s the Huskies’ start of the second set strong as Joelle Pye-Blacknard and Karolina Bilvinaite get the block on Warrior Annabelle Black. The Huskies are out in front 6-2.

The Warriors respond on the defensive end as Nithya Basireddy and Addilyn Candrian get the block on North’s Joelle Pye-Blacknard for the point.

Later on, the Warriors get a spark from Kathryn Travis as she dials up an ace. North leads 13-6.

North continues to stay aggressive as Grace Anderson sets up Jocelyn Jamrosz for the kill.

Mina Cairns serves for the Huskies. Both teams continue to rally as Waubonsie’s Addilyn Candrian secures the much-needed point as the Warriors trail 20-12.

Late in the set, the Warriors go on a run of their own as Anna Axelsen taps it over the North defense for the big green and gold point. The Warriors look to complete the comeback as they climb all the way back to trail 22-18.

Another rally is underway as both sides do everything they can to keep the play alive. The Huskies slow things down as Grace Anderson sets up Lucy Billington, who leaps up for the tap to put an end to the volley.

Naperville North goes on to secure the two-set victory over Waubonsie Valley: 29-27, 25-18.

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