On The Record – Metea Valley Girls Volleyball

In this week’s On the Record, we asked: “Who was Metea’s first athletic state champion?”

Is it Girls Water Polo, Girls Volleyball, or Baseball??

52 percent of you got it right, with the correct guess of Girls Volleyball!

Against Mother McAuley in the 2021 state finals, the Mustangs mounted a 2-1 comeback victory in Normal, Illinois

Watch for upcoming On the Record questions on our Facebook and Instagram stories @NCTV17.

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