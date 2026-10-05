On The Record – Naperville North Boys Water Polo

In this week’s On the Record, we asked: “How many boys water polo state titles does Naperville North have?”

Is it 1, 2, or 3?

25 percent of you got it right, with the correct guess of 1!

As the number one seed in 2025, the Huskies took down New Trier 7-6 in the championship.

Watch for upcoming On the Record questions on our Facebook and Instagram stories @NCTV17.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!