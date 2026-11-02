On The Record – Neuqua Boys Basketball

In this week’s On the Record, we asked: “How many points did Cole Kelly average last year?”

Is it 18.2, 19.6, or 23.4??

43 percent of you got it right, with the correct guess of 19.6

During his sophomore campaign, Kelly became the fastest Wildcat player to reach 1,000 career points.

Watch for upcoming On the Record questions on our Facebook and Instagram stories @NCTV17.

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