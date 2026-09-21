On The Record – Neuqua Boys Cross Country

In this week’s On the Record, we asked: “Neuqua Valley boys cross country has how many state titles?”

Is it 2, 3, or 4?

48 percent of you got it right, with the correct guess of 3!

“The Wildcats took the crown as best in the state in 2007, 2008, and most recently in 2016.”

Watch for upcoming On the Record questions on our Facebook and Instagram stories @NCTV17.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!