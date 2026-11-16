In this week’s On the Record, we asked: When did Waubonsie girls’ bowling repeat wins at state?

Is it 2009-2010, 2011-2012, or 2013-2014?

This week was a stumper: only 26 percent of you got it right, with the correct answer being 2013-2014.

On top of the two titles with head coach Marty Miller, the Warriors capped off a great run with a third-place finish at the 2015 state championship.

Watch for upcoming On the Record questions on our Facebook and Instagram stories @NCTV17.

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