Oswego Baseball defeats Naperville North 4-1 in Regional Semis

We’re at Plainfield North High School, where 12-seed Naperville North takes on 5-seed Oswego baseball. The Panthers defeated the Huskies 11-1 back in March. The winner takes on Plainfield North in the Regional Final. Naperville North sends Yash Desai to the mound while Oswego has Andrew Ronek on the bump. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Max Steele sends Zach Bava across the plate for Naperville North baseball

In the top of the first, the Huskies have a man on second with Max Steele at the plate. He hits a chopper back up the middle, and that one will find its way to center field. That will only allow Zach Bava to come around from second base and score the first run of the game. Huskies strike first early.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Panthers have a runner in scoring position. Easton Ruby foul tips the bunt attempt, and Zach Bava makes the sliding catch for the out. The Huskies escape the inning with their 1-0 lead intact.

Oswego baseball scores four straight runs

Fast forward to the bottom of the fourth inning, Oswego has runners on first and third. Quinn Stanley goes for the bunt, and it’s a good one. Desai throws to first, but it’s off the mark. Stanley advances to second, and Elijah Logan scores from third. The Panthers have tied the game up at 1-1.

Jacob Fehrmann is up next, and he lays down another bunt. This time, Desai tries to get Bryson Norwood at the plate, but he slides in under the high throw. Oswego takes the lead 2-1 after a couple of well-executed bunts.

Next at the plate is Gabe Herrera with runners on first and third. Desai steps towards third and then throws to Chuck LaScala at second. TJ Harazin makes a break for home plate, but he is thrown out at the plate. That defensive play keeps the game at 2-1.

Later in the same at-bat, Herrera drives a pitch in the gap, and it rolls all the way to the outfield wall. Fehrmann comes around from first base to score, and it’s now a 3-1 ballgame in the bottom of the fourth inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, Naperville North now has Mat Sonnenschein on the mound facing Dylan King. He puts a charge into this ball, and the outfielders have no chance at this one. King will get to touch ‘em all and extend the Oswego lead to 4-1.

Andrew Ronek closes the game for the Panthers and they move on to the IHSA Regional Final

In the top of the sixth, Andrew Ronek is in control on the mound. Caden Vorwick is at bat for the Huskies, and Ronek gets him to swing right through this pitch. That’s strikeout number 7 for Ronek as he’s only allowed three hits through six innings.

It’s the top of the seventh, and Naperville North is down to their final out with Bava at the plate. He takes this pitch the opposite way, and it just hops past the outstretched glove of Kam Jenkins at short. Sam Steele advances to second, and Naperville North will send the tying run to the plate with two outs.

Next up is Sonnenschein to face Aiden Jaquez. He takes a big hack, but he swings through it, and that is the ball game. Oswego baseball holds on to win 4-1 against Naperville North, advancing to the regional final, where they’ll play Plainfield North on Saturday.