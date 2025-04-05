Oswego East baseball defeats Naperville North 6-4

Oswego East baseball hosts the 4-1 Naperville North Huskies for a non-conference matchup. North enters off a 10-3 win over Plainfield South, while the Wolves are 1-5 after a 10-8 loss to Hinsdale Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Oswego East baseball scores in the opening inning and stops the Huskies with a double-play

In the bottom of the first inning, Oswego East’s Dominic Battista singles to put two men on for the Wolves.

A few pitches later, Wolves’ Jascen Tucker gets the scoring started as his hit finds the outfield grass to score. The score is 1-0 in favor of the Wolves

Oswego pulls off the trickery as the double steal works to perfection to score another run in the first.

In the top half of inning 2, Naperville North is threatening with a man on, but some slick defense gets the Wolves out of the jam on the nice double play.

Brady Marino hits an RBI single up the middle for Naperville North

In the top of the third, Brady Marino puts Naperville North on the board with this RBI knock up the middle. Oswego East leads 3-1 heading into the bottom of the third.

Mason Palermo doubles to put two Wolves into scoring position. Oswego does go on to score off a passed ball, and we’ll head into the fifth.

In the top of the inning, Naperville North scores its second run via a sacrifice fly off the bat of Max Steele, scoring Sam Steele from third.

Later on, Lawton Close hits a hard grounder that the third basemen can’t corral! It scores Matt Sonnenschein and Oswego East still lead 4-3.

The Wolves wrap it up with two more runs

The Wolves respond by Tucker smacking one up the middle for an RBI single.

One batter later, Palermo singles and watch Tucker run all the way first to home! He does get thrown out at third trying to stretch it into a triple. The Wolves go on to beat Naperville North 6-4 and now sit at 2-5 on the season. North falls to 4-2.