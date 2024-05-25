Oswego East baseball swings past Naperville Central in the regional semifinal

We are at Bolingbrook High School for a baseball regional semifinal as Naperville Central takes on Oswego East in an eight-nine matchup. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

No score after two, so we go to the bottom of the third and Jackson Petsche gets a base hit that puts two on for the Wolves.

Mason Palermo goes yard

The bases are loaded later in the inning, and Mason Palermo puts a cure to that with a rocket way out to left that leaves the ball field. A grand slam for Palermo gives Oswego East a commanding 4-0 lead after three.

Troy Kashul gets the bats rolling for Naperville Central

Troy Kashul wants to get something cooking for Naperville Central and he does so with a hit out to center and it’s a lead-off double for Kashul.

Then Jacob Gervase chops into an out, but Kashul crosses home plate to get the goose off the board.

In the sixth inning it’s Kashul with yet another base hit to keep Central’s hopes alive.

Two on, and the Redhawks look to score in any way possible. Pinch runner Reid Chamberlain scores on a fielder’s choice after batter Roan Orlanes gets thrown out at first. They tack on another and trail just 4-3 halfway through six.

The Wolves are in need of insurance and Niko Villacci gets a base hit to start a potential rally.

The bases are loaded once again for Oswego East. Andy Lewis rips one out to center, and it bounces through the outfield. The bases clear with all three runners scoring, and the Wolves grow their lead to 7-3 after the triple from Lewis.

Jacsen Tucker says hey, I’ll give you another run. His fly cannot be caught, Lewis scores, and Tucker’s RBI double makes it 8-3 Oswego East.

9-3 Oswego East, but Naperville Central is not done yet. In the top of the seventh, Chase Reeder missiles one out to the gap of the right center, resulting in a double. As he runs, Aiden Clark comes running into your picture for a Redhawk run and it’s a 9-4 deficit.

Gervase wants to keep the season alive, and he does so with an RBI and Central trails 9-5.

Oswego East secures the regional semifinal win

Henry Paul is their last hope for the red and white, but he flies out to right center where it is caught by Will Bass, and this ball game is over. The Wolves take the win 9-5 over Naperville Central and will face the baseball sectional’s top team, Downers Grove North, in the regional championship.

