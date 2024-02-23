Oswego East boys basketball pulls away from Naperville North to advance to the regional finals

The regional semi-final continues as the number 5 seeded Oswego East Wolves and Jehvion Starwood host the number 12 seed Naperville North for a chance to advance to the regional final to take on Benet Academy on Friday. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The action picks up early as Oswego East gets off to a fast start; Starwood finds a cutting Mason Lockett, who puts in the easy lay up.

On the following possession, Starwood once again finds his outlet in Lockett who has a quick four points after the layup to help Oswego East in the opening quarter.

The Wolves continue to add on to the early lead. Starwood, with his third assist, finds the cutting Andrew Pohlman. Oswego is up 7-0 four minutes into the game.

Things start to get going for Naperville North courtesy of Bryce Welch. He rattles in the mid-range jumper to give the Huskies their first points of the night.

Ending the first quarter, 6’5, Bryadon Murphy blocks Jack Kallstrand’s layup attempt. This leads to a wide-open three for Starwood as Oswego East leads 10-2.

Naperville North discovers some consistency

The Huskies find some offensive rhythm at the start of the second quarter as Cole Arl assists Jack Kallstrand to the easy two.

Bryce Welch adds to the total with his first three of the game and ignites an offensive run to get the Huskies back into the game, only trailing 11-7.

Starwood’s court vision continues to be on display. This time, he finds the open Noah Mason under the basket for two more.

Arl shows off his football strength and will to score with an and-one layup plus the free throw to draw the Huskies back to within seven.

Andrew Wiggins gets into the scoring column for the Wolves. He muscles his way through Gabe Sisto for two, extending the Oswego East lead to 19-10.

The Huskies’ offense fights back with this pass from Welch to Arl, who absorbs some contact, making the layup for another and one opportunity.

Welch gives the Huskies one last push

Naperville North come out of the half with momentum, leaning on the three-point shot from Welch.

The very next possession, Welch is called on again. Kallstrand feeds the hot hand, and from 22 feet out, Welch hits again. The Huskies are now within single digits.

To end the third quarter, Kallstrand grabs the missed three and throws up a floater, beating the buzzer. Naperville North trails 36-24 heading to the final frame.

Oswego East is too much in the fourth

The Wolves put the finishing touches on the Huskies as Mason delivers a one-hand dunk. That gets the Oswego East student section going.

In the open court, Drey Wisdom connects with Mason one final time for an alley-oop for a fitting exclamation point.

Oswego East takes down Naperville North 55-35 setting up a date on Friday night for the regional final against Benet Academy.