Oswego East boys soccer captures regional title after defeating Waubonsie

Downers Grove South hosts a Saturday morning regional championship contest as the top-seeded Oswego East Wolves take on the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. The Wolves look to stay hot after a 2-1 win over Downers Grove South this past Tuesday and keep their winning ways going, sitting at 17-5-1. The Warriors are also looking to keep their playoff hopes alive by defeating the Bolingbrook Raiders on Tuesday with a 3-2 victory, and seek their first regional title since 2016. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Warriors look to strike fast as Yasser Gomez attempts a pass to teammate Gavin Byrne; however, it’s the Wolves goalie, Carter Lucas, who makes the stop to shut down the Warriors’ offensive attack. It’s a free kick opportunity for the Wolves, and they look for the back of the net, but Warriors goalie Nolan Watt remains strong at the net with a nice save, with 35 minutes of play remaining in the first half.

OE continues to press the offensive advantage as Matt Lopez looks for the shot attempt; however, it’s scooped up by Watt again to keep us scoreless in the first half. The Wolves continue to press the field offensively as they work their way through the Warriors’ defense; Lopez unloads a shot, but his attempt is too wide as the first half continues to dwindle.

Matt Lopez kicks the Wolves in front

Another free-kick opportunity for the Warriors, and Benas Ramonas seeks to get some points on the board, but it’s Lucas once again shutting down another scoring opportunity for Waubonsie. After Lucas’ save, Lopez takes the ball all the way downfield before taking another attempt; this time around, he connects with the back of the net as the Wolves take a 1-0 lead to end the first half.

The Warriors’ offense remains aggressive in the second half as they set up a pass attempt for the cutting man; however, Lucas sees it through and comes through for another Wolves interception, preventing the tying goal.

Oswego East hangs on to win regional

Waubonsie has another free kick opportunity; again, it’s Lucas remaining strong at the net. Oswego East goes on to shut out Waubonsie Valley 1-0, ending the Warriors’ playoff run after a hard-fought regional championship battle. The Wolves move on to face East Aurora in the sectional semis on Tuesday.

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