Oswego East girls volleyball narrowly defeats Waubonsie Valley

It’s the start of yet another girls volleyball season for the IHSA as the Waubonsie Valley Warriors from the DuPage Valley Conference, host the Oswego East Wolves from the South West Prarie Conference. Both teams are looking for their first wins. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Kaitlyn Reinhard and Waubonsie girls volleyball look in control during set one

The action gets going right away, as Lauryn Logan serves up an ace getting the Warriors going in set one.

Waubonsie Volley would stay on that same note as Naomi Dowd puts one down and the Warriors open up a 6-0 lead before the Wolves take a timeout.

Out of the timeout, Jessica Lavigne serves up an ace getting the ball rolling for Oswego East.

It is once again Dowd as the senior rightside hitter is showing her dominance and increases the Warrior lead 9-3.

Waubonsie Valley took the early lead and never looked back, Kaitlyn Reinhard serves an ace to give the Warriors the 25-14 set one win.

The Wolves respond well in the second set

Things were different in set two, The Wolves found their footing and Ava Stiller found her offense. She puts down the WV overpass for an easy kill.

Moments later, Chloe Gollaher gets her turn at the net and makes the score 8-7 WV.

Bodies flying all over the court, Asia Mitchell makes a diving save but the rally ends in favor of the Wolves as they regain the lead 9-8 and WV calls a timeout.

The timeout gets the Warriors to side out and with that Reinhard adds another kill, as she helps regrow the Waubonsie lead, 14-12.

Olivia O’hara’s serve causes confusion for the Wolves as it grows the Warriors lead to 17-13.

Not so fast, as Laila Mossey fires in a serve of her own that the Warriors aren’t able to handle, and slowly the Wolves only trail 17-15.

Oswego East trying to extend the match to a third set, gets help from Riley Trefny. Her powerful serve isn’t returnable resulting in an ace, extending the Wolves lead 21-18.

The serves for OE continue to play a factor, as Stanley quiets the Warriors crowd with another ace, sending the match to a winner-take-all third set.

Oswego East girls volleyball wins the third set tiebreaker against Waubonsie

In the third set, Dowd opens it up with more of her powerful right side swings and opens up a 3-2 WV lead.

Gia Sylvestre has an answer of her own and gets her first offensive action of the evening as the third set goes back and forth early.

Trefny continues her serves dominance and gets another one, as the Wolves take their first lead of set three, 6-4.

Anna Axelson gets the Warrior home crowd on their feet after she takes advantage of the Oswego East overpass and nearly 10-foots the ball. WV trails 14-13.

Just as Waubonsie looks to tie the game, Lavigne sets the ball to the left corner and catches WV asleep. Wolves lead 18-16.

As the game nears closer to 25, both teams look for any opportunity. Kathryn Travis places a tip to an open area of the court as she puts WV within one, 21-20.

With match point in their hands, WV looks to close it out, instead Ali Coy has her own plans and stuffs Reinhard. Oswego East ties it at 24.

Now set point for the Wolves and Stanley comes up clutch and delivers the cross-court attack, ending set three 27-25 and giving Oswego East their first win of the 2024 season.