Oswego East wins first boys bowling regional title in program history at Oswego regional

The Valleys Co-Op is ready to take part in the first boys bowling regional in program history at Parkside Lanes alongside local teams like Naperville North, Oswego East and the host Oswego Panthers. The top four teams and ten other individual bowlers will advance to the Naperville Central sectional next week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Jacob Weber gets things started for the Valleys with a nice four-pin spare to clean things up. The senior with a six game series of 911.

Naperville North gets off to a strong start in the opening game. Owen Cowdon with a strike following a strong morning session, leading to a series of 940.

The early leader is Oswego. Andrew Baumert leads the way for the Panthers with a 1244 series, the second best overall score of any bowler on the day.

The Valleys look to make a strong first impression

Another Valley senior looking to finish strong is Jerry Cicero who delivers a strike. His best game of the regional comes in game one with a 198.

Junior Shane Arteaga steps in for the Valleys in games two, three and four. He saunters back to his teammates after a nice spare pickup as part of a 186 fourth game.

The top bowler for the Valleys is senior Alex Larson, who puts himself in strong contention for a sectional spot after a 578 three game score in the morning session.

Not far behind is Naperville North senior Andy Sullivan. The Huskie rolls a 231 first game and a 599 morning series, leading to a 1056 overall score. However, that leaves Sullivan 40 pins away from the sectional cut.

The Valleys senior Andrew Lopez whips his ball down the lane for a strike. One of the veteran bowlers on the team finishes with his best game in game six with a 159.

The Glenbard Co-Op secures a top four team finish and a sectional spot. Senior Ayden Rodriguez is tops on the team and third best overall with a 1217 series.

The lone Valley bowler with regional experience is senior Ryan Lynch. Although he will not be moving on to sectionals, he does end his day with a 202 in game six and an overall series of 968.

Naperville North bowlers hope to finish the season strong

Naperville North is unable to keep up the hot start, but looking to finish strong as sophomore Nick Alexandrov rolls a strike as part of his 972 series for the Huskies.

Braden Swanson is another Bowl Dawg senior looking to end his career on a high note. A 206 final game helps the Huskie to an even 900 six game score.

Max Alexandrov has had a great career with Naperville North bowling, despite a 233 opening game and a 1040 series after a turkey in his final frames. The senior falls 56 pins shy of the sectional round.

Oswego East runs away with the regional championship with a great performance up and down the roster. Mitchell Rodenbostel is the top bowler for the Wolves and in the regional with a 1248 series.

Alex Larson punches his ticket to sectionals

Alex Larson enters his final game in ninth place of the ten individual sectional qualifiers with a slim nine-pin cushion. But Larson delivers in the clutch with a 221 score in game six to punch his ticket to sectionals with an 1139.

It’s a roll off for the final sectional spot between a pair of Bartlett teammates. In the end, Mason McDonough holds off freshman teammate Nathan Banks to snag the final individual ticket. Oswego East wins its first regional title in program history just ahead of Oswego and Glenbard. Lake Park finishes in fourth to earn the final team sectional qualification.