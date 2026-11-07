Oswego football holds off Naperville North in second round of IHSA 8A playoffs

After clinching its first playoff win since 2010, Naperville North is back in the second round of the IHSA 8A football playoffs, facing a familiar foe in Oswego. The Panthers took down the Huskies 17-7 in the first round last year and are battling against their second straight Naperville school after taking care of Central last week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

No score after one until Graham Schwab changes that for Oswego as he converts on a four-yard touchdown run to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead.

Dante Colasante and the Huskies look to answer. However, the senior QB overthrows Jack Zitko and his pass is picked off by Quintern Jackson. Jackson picks up good yardage, but a penalty on the return moves Oswego back deep in their own territory.

Panthers unleash a deadly running attack

The Panthers start on their own four-yard line but get help from Luke Hernandez. He gets his squad out of trouble with a first down and then some. A run of over 45 yards puts Oswego into enemy territory.

The marathon drive moves from coast to coast as QB Drew Kleinhans keeps it on the option and runs in for the touchdown. It’s 14-0 Panthers heading into halftime.

The Panthers get the ball to start the second half and make the drive count in a big way. It’s Hernandez taking another handoff and he is off the races. He wins the foot race to the end zone for a 49-yard touchdown to make it 21-0 Oswego.

Jayke Collins gets Naperville North back on track

After a quiet first half, Huskie running back Jayke Collins makes his presence felt in the second half. He finds the open hole, and we have liftoff as Collins scampers to the endzone from 55 yards out, putting the Huskies on the board, trailing 21-6.

After a defensive stop, one is nice, but two is even better. Collins follows his blocks and follows the green grass into the endzone. We have a game, ladies and gentlemen, as the Huskies bring it back to a single-digit deficit, now down 21-12.

North gets the ball back but is forced to punt. Or so it seems. Punter Jake Brooks nearly loses the snap but he runs, and picks up a first down to keep the drive and the season alive.

North makes it a game in the fourth

We head to the fourth still Huskie ball. Colasante avoids trouble before heaving up a prayer that finds the hands of an open Aiden Trasatt in the endzone for a third straight touchdown. Naperville North continues to crawl back from the dead, now down 21-19 with seven minutes still remaining in the game.

The Huskies get the ball back, hoping to jump in front. Collins gets things started by picking up a first down to move the chains.

Oswego football moves on in the 8A playoffs

However, the drive stalls and North faces fourth down. Colasante looks for Collins on the screen but Christian Walsh blows up immediately, and Oswego gets the clutch stop to force a turnover on downs.

The Panthers need a first down to ice the game, so Schwab picks it up with his feet, and that puts the game on ice. Oswego is two wins away from heading back to the state championship after a 21-19 win over Naperville North. The Panthers move on to the quarterfinals, where they will face the winner of Bolingbrook and Lyons Township. The Huskies’ memorable season ends with a final record of 8-3. For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!