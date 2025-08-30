Oswego football powers past Naperville Central 31-15 to kick off the season

The High School football season is here and we have a showdown featuring two teams that went a combined 21-3 last season. Naperville Central comes in looking to build on its 8A semifinal run as the Redhawks welcome Oswego. The Panthers are coming off a ten-win season that ended in the second round. Both teams saw their seasons come to an end at the hands of York, the 8A runner-up. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks turn to Sophomore QB Ethan Tryon under center, and he wants his first career throw back because a diving Cameron Loghmani picks it off for Oswego.

Panthers offense starts an explosive first half

The Panthers feed off the turnover with Drew Kleinhans finding an open Teddy Manikas for the touchdown. Oswego strikes first for a 7-0 lead.

Late in the first quarter, the two connect again. Kleinhans finds Manikas and he hauls it in for another big play. Kleinhans later scores to make it 14-0 Oswego.

In the second quarter, Kleinhans continues to display his deadly arm. He finds a new target in Mariano Velasco, who makes the catch and shifts directions for a 40-yard touchdown to make it 21-0.

On the next possession, the visitors try the run and that works just as well. Dekker Zelensek finds the wide gap, and he sees nothing but green grass ahead of him. Eighty-four yards later, it’s another Panther touchdown to provide a 28-0 halftime lead.

The Redhawk defense starts the second half with positive vibes as Matt Guerin sacks Kleinhans for a loss to help end the drive.

However, Tryon cannot capitalize on the momentum because he throws another interception to Quinten Jackson.

Jackson Loth steps in at quarterback for the Redhawks

Tryon leaves the game with an injury so the Hawks throw in junior Jackson Loth. He hits an open Decker McDonald to move the chains past midfield.

Oswego football locks up the week one win over Central

Loth ends the drive by throwing a touchdown to McDonald in the back of the end zone. The Redhawks get a safety and late touchdown pass from Loth to Mark Williams in the final moments, but it’s Oswego taking the win 31-15 over Naperville Central. The Redhawks look to bounce back next week against Hinsdale Central.

