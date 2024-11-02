Oswego football stifles Waubonsie 21-7 to advance in IHSA Playoffs

Oswego football hosts Waubonsie Valley to open the 2024 IHSA Playoffs! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Stare into the eye of the panther and you won’t walk away unscathed. At least that’s what nine opponents have found out playing undefeated Oswego this season. Now Waubonsie Valley, who take a 5-4 record into the postseason, get a turn to cause an upset on the number three seed in the first round of the playoffs.

The Warriors drive down the field but can’t score

Early down for Waubonsie, Crisjan Simmons takes the handoff to the right and knocks back a Panther defender before fighting his way to midfield for the Warriors.

The first drive brings a field goal chance for Waubonsie, but Cade Valek’s kick is way short. The Warriors fail to draw first blood in the match, and Oswego takes over on downs.

The Panthers get a chance on offense now and it’s the junior running back Dekker Zelensek who storms to the left and hits a gap in the Warriors’ defense. Oswego gets across midfield deep into Waubonsie territory.

Kaleb Stumpenhorst knocks down two field goals for Oswego football

On third down and goal, Brett Connolly drops back and tries to lob one to Jeremiah Cain, but it’s out of reach for the senior and Oswego is forced to kick a field goal.

Here is Kaleb Stumpenhorst from about 20 yards out and Oswego is on the board first, 3-0 in the first.

Later in the half, Stumpenhorst is called on from 47 and he just squeaks it in. 6-0 Oswego.

Only trailing by 6, Josh Siekierski launches it to Josh Tinney, Tinney is fouled and interference is called but he still concentrates and comes down with the catch for a big Warrior gain. First and 10 for Waubonsie.

Valek has a chance to cut the lead in half but his kick sails away, and the Panthers stay up 6-0 after the first half.

Cain intercepts the Warriors in the red zone and Oswego capitalizes on offense

Second half now, the Panthers have a fourth down. Connolly has a lot of time, but his pass finds Owen Roberts instead of Dylan King and Waubonsie Valley forces a turnover on downs.

Waubonsie gets on the gas pedal as Siekierski finds Tinney over the middle. Tinney cuts to the sideline and is brought down around the 30.

The Warriors go to the Wildcat on the goal line, but Simmons is pressured on the pass and he flicks it up for Jeremiah Cain to intercept. The Panthers get a big break and keep Waubonsie to no points on the first turnover of the game for either team.

Fired up by the turnover, Zelensek takes a handoff up the middle, storming through the Waubonsie defense for the first touchdown of the game. Oswego takes a 12-0 lead with the two-point conversion pending.

On the two-point attempt, Connolly completes a slant to Cain, who bookends his interception with a conversion here. 14-0 Panthers in the third quarter.

Oswego football defeats Waubonsie Valley and will play York in the second round

Taking further control in the fourth quarter, Oswego calls on Ayden Villa, who hits his hole before bouncing to the outside, two Warriors fall at his feet as he takes Oswego across midfield and down past the 30-yard line. The Panthers run game has fully come alive.

If the offensive line keeps winning, why not run it again? Here is Villa who searches for a lane before breaking the plane. 21-0 Oswego about halfway through the fourth quarter.

Siekierski drops back, but Trent Wollert-Angle sheds his block with ease and takes down the quarterback for a big loss on third down.

Facing a fourth down now, Siekierski airs it out looking to convert, but Patrick O’Toole comes up with the interception to force the second takeaway of the half. Oswego takes control again with a few minutes remaining in the game.

Waubonsie has the ball now, and a draw to Simmons is successful as the junior gets their first points of the game. But it’s all they muster as Oswego football beats Waubonsie 21-7. The Warriors end the season at 5-5. Oswego will play York next week.