Oswego girls bowling wins the 2024 regional championship

Parkside Lanes is the site of the girls bowling regional hosted by Oswego. Metea Valley is one of the 14 teams competing for one of the four sectional spots along with schools like Oswego East and Waubonsie Valley, who call Parkside home during the regular season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley starts the day on the right foot

Abby Watermann from Rosary is the leader following the morning session, buoyed by a 252 in game three. The junior advances to the sectional round as an individual with an 1108 series, good for ninth place overall in the tournament.

One of the keys to success on the bowling lanes is consitency and nobody showcased that better than Metea Valley junior Cosette Cannell. She rolled a 155 in each of her first three games to start the tournament to help the Mustangs into third place after the morning session.

Waubonsie Valley, champions of the DuPage Valley Conference, got off to a slow start but Sam Wiertelak helps the Warriors heat up in the afternoon with a strike.

Metea Valley needs to fend off Huntley, Kaneland and Waubonsie to remain in the top four and Jade Williams helps the cause with a 962 total over her six games.

Oswego and Oswego East battle for the top spot

Oswego East is battling for one of the top spots behind the likes of top three finishers Bella and Maya Santeliz as well as Kathryn Schmudde, Grace Egan and Genesis Malute as the Wolves finish in second place overall and advance to sectionals.

Waubonsie Valley continues to steadily gain ground as Mae McInerney rolls a solid score of 924, which puts her in the top 30 bowlers on the day.

Huntley is able to secure a team sectional spot as well by finishing in third overall. Sophomore Katie Scaletta leads the way as Prianca Waters and Ashlyn Tenglin also finish in the top 25.

Waubonsie is running out of time to crack the top four as a team, but senior Lauren Bornhoff rolls a strike late in the day to help put her in the top 20 and in range for an individual sectional spot.

Metea Valley still in fourth place and getting big points from senior Moriah Greenwood who rolls a 1030 series for the Mustangs.

Making things look easy all day long is Oswego, who takes the lead after game two and never looks back. Sunny Newell, Hailey Jourdan and Madison and Sammy Watson all finish in the top 25 for the Panthers.

Waubonsie Valley finishes the regional in sixth place as a team, just missing out on sectionals by 160 pins. However Lauren Bornhoff and fellow senior Mya Zatloukal are moving on as individuals. It’s the second sectional appearance in a row for Zatloukal, who rolls a top eight score of 1113.

Metea secures a sectional spot while Oswego wins the regional

Metea Valley is in good shape with the day winding down. Sophomore Grace Parli rolls three games of 180 or better to finish 19th overall with a 1048.

Leading the Mustangs into the sectional round as a team for the first time in two years is Mya Moore. Three games of 200 or better as part of a series of 1123 and a sixth place individual finish for the sophomore.

The 2024 Oswego regional girls bowling champion is the host Panthers. Senior Amber Lymenstull is the individual champion as well with a 1286 to lead all bowlers after a fantastic day of competition. Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb will be the sectional host.

Other advancing individuals are Kaitlyn Ryder from Sycamore, Emma Taft and Haylie Sloniker from Yorkville, Mackenzie Condon from DeKalb and Kymorea T Simmons, Preslee Sutherland and Emma Pernice from Kaneland.