Oswego girls gymnastics wins seventh straight regional title

The girls gymnastics regional round has arrived with four teams visiting Oswego High School in hopes of taking home the plaque. Naperville North, Homewood-Flossmoor, Hinsdale Central and the host Oswego Co-Op set the stage for a great night of competition. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Short handed Naperville North looks to fly high on the bars

Naperville North is missing top performer Erin Arnold, leaving the Huskies with only four gymnasts but the blue and orange are ready to give their best. Kate Ahlfeld starts things off for North on the uneven bars and performs a solid routine with a well controlled dismount.

Over on the vault, Ava Sullivan gets things going for Oswego with a high-flying routine and a good landing with a small step back on the finish. A 9.35 is the second best score in the event, just ahead of teammate Frani Valente.

Madi Mourngey is performing in her first regional for the Huskies. The freshman shows little intimidation, executing her routine well and sticking the landing to give her a shot at moving on to sectionals in the all-around.

Hinsdale Central with several strong performances. Erica Driscoll finishes in fifth in the event and will advance to the next round in the vault and the bars.

The top score in the vault comes from Oswego senior Sam Phillip. Already the program record holder in the event, Phillip nails another landing and takes the first place medal with a 9.4.

Oswego shows its depth on the balance beam

For good measure, Phillip adds to her medal count with another first place finish on the bars. She is the only gymnast to score above a nine in the event, finishing with a 9.10 as the Oswego Co-Op has the early edge in the team standings. Alenna Holden from Oswego takes fifth on the bars.

Naperville North takes its turn on the balance beam with another freshman stepping up onto varsity. Johanna Hacker steadily executes her cartwheel and dismounts with a flip off the side following a steady performance in her first regional.

Hinsdale Central looks to keep pace as the team moves to the balance beam. Lane Inabnit ties for second place in the event following a great dismount and a 9.075 score. The junior will advance to sectionals in the all-around for the Red Devils as well.

Madi Mourngey has been solid throughout the regional, but her top performance comes on the beam. The Huskie keeps her composure and her balance following multiple reverse cartwheels and a twisting dismount. An 8.525 is good for fifth in the event and helps the freshman earn fifth in the all-around to advance to sectionals.

The beam champion comes from senior Veda Haake as the Oswego Co-Op shows off its impressive depth this season. A 9.275 earns the first place medal over teammate Ava Sullivan with Sam Phillip finishing fourth. Haake also takes third in the all-around.

Oswego wraps up the regional championship

Wrapping things up with the floor exercise where Sam Connolly from Naperville North finishes her routine with a well executed final pass to conclude her day. Despite several solid scores, the senior will have to wait to see if she will qualify for sectionals as an at large participant.

Oswego closes out its day on the floor with a bounty of great performances. Ava Sullivan with the second best score in the event with a 9.35 following her energetic routine. Veda Haake finishes fourth on the floor, just ahead of teammate Frani Schulte to secure third place in the all-around.

Taking home her third first place medal of the night, Sam Phillip wins the floor exercise with a 9.4 behind another brilliant finish on her front handspring twist. Phillip is the regional champion in the all around just ahead of teammate Ava Sullivan. The Oswego Co-Op wins its seventh consecutive girls gymnastics regional championship with a team score of 143.30 to advance to sectionals as a team. Hinsdale Central finishes in second place with Homewood-Flossmoor in third.