Oswego outlasts Benet Academy in softball regional final

The softball regional final at Oswego features an exciting pitching matchup with ESCC Pitcher of the Year Noel Klody from Benet Academy and Oswego four-year starter Jaelynn Anthony. The Panthers are on a quest to defend their state championship, while the Redwings look to make it two for two on the season against Oswego after an 8-2 win over the defending state champs on March 20th. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Jaelynn Anthony draws first blood by getting a swing and a miss on Avery Burns to retire the side.

Noel Klody and Jaelynn Anthony trade the heat

Noel Klody one-ups Anthony by ending the first in style by snagging the liner to keep the goose eggs on the board.

Sophie Rosner follows that up with a chopper two hopper, and that gets the Redwing aboard on first base.

Now she’s on third looking to score on a passed ball, but the Panthers get a favorable bounce, and Anthony tags out Rosner at home. What a heads-up play by the Purdue commit.

Klody gets a swing and a miss as she returns to the mound, and we remain scoreless through two.

The Panthers won’t be shut down for long because Adalynn Fugitt sends a fly ball into left that gets down for a hit. Her teammate Ellalina Mahoney advances to third while Fugitt makes it to second for a double. Mahoney scores on a fielder’s choice to give Oswego a 1-0 lead.

Panther bats finally get cooking

Bats come to life in the fourth, starting with Kennedy Gengler, who sends a moon shot deep into right. Gengler turns on the jets to second base for a double.

Then Maya Zamora comes in clutch as her base hit clears the infield, and two runs score to make it 3-0 Oswego.

Anthony fuels off the momentum by punching out one of seven batters via strikeout in the game.

Back to the Panther bats with Gengler adding a base hit to spark another rally.

Oswego secures the softball regional title

Then Fugitt chops her hit right down the middle, and two more runs cross the plate to put the game out of reach. Oswego takes home its third straight regional title with a 5-0 win and will play Naperville Central in the sectional semifinals on Wednesday afternoon.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.