Oswego softball outduels Neuqua Valley to win the regional title 6-0

The softball regional final at Oswego East features the Oswego Panthers, who enter with an impressive 33-2 record and the Neuqua Valley Wildcats, champions of the DuPage Valley Conference. It's also a clash between a pair of top tier pitchers in Jaelynn Anthony from Oswego and Ava Drehs throwing for Neuqua.

A pitcher’s duel in the early innings

To lead off the bottom of the first the Wildcats put on a shift that moves shortstop Nalia Clifford over to third base and outfielder Tegan Spellerberg up to short. It pays off as Adalynn Fugitt slaps a ball the other way that Clifford snares and throws to first in time for the out.

In the top of the second, Anthony keeps the Neuqua bats off balance to keep the game scoreless in the early going.

After two frames, Drehs matches her counterpart, ending the second inning with a strikeout as both teams are hitless after two.

The Oswego bats put pressure on the Neuqua defense

After an Oswego single to lead off the bottom of the third, Savannah Page moves around to bunt. Molly Loughirge field the ball, but nobody is covering first so everyone is safe.

Following a hit by pitch, Kiyah Chavez hits a fly ball into left where it’s caught by Jean Peske. The throw to the plate is offline as Kennedy Gengler scores. Drehs tracks down the ball and throws to third in time, but the tag is high and Page slides under safely.

Two outs with the bases still loaded in the third. Drehs gets Rikka Ludvigson to ground the ball to third. Loughirge makes the play but her throw to first is low and bounces away from Cora Dickson. Page and Chavez come in to score on the error as Oswego opens a 3-0 lead.

Moving to the bottom of the fourth with one out and runners on first and second, Fugitt pops up a bunt. Nalia Clifford dives and makes an incredible catch before getting to her feet and throwing to second in time to double off Bella Lisle who wandered too far towards third. But somehow the ump calls Lisle safe and the inning continues.

Chavez takes advantage of the extra out, lining an rbi single into right as Lisle scores to put the Panthers in front 4-0.

More Oswego offense in the fifth with runners on first and second. Gengler grounds a ball back up the middle. Clifford gets a glove on it but can’t corral the ball as Abby Schwab scores to put Oswego up 5-0. Only one earned run on the day given up by Drehs.

That’s a dangerous cushion to give a talented pitcher like Jaelynn Anthony. In the top of the sixth, Nalia Clifford breaks up the no-hitter with a single into right.

Jaelynn Anthony spins a complete game shutout for Oswego

However, Anthony is unfazed as she gets a pair of strikeouts to end the threat as Oswego is three outs away from a regional title.

Last chance for the Wildcats following a leadoff walk from Krista Waldusky. Tegan Spellerberg then gets into one and drives it to deep right for a double. Cameron Edelen heads to third as Neuqua has a pair in scoring position with just one out.

Anthony recovers once again, getting a strikeout to end the ball game as Oswego defeats Neuqua Valley 6-0 to win back-to-back regional softball titles. The Panthers advance to face conference rivals Yorkville in the sectional semifinals.