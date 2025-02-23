Oswego’s Tony Hintz wins 2025 Neuqua Valley Diving Sectional

We’re at Neuqua Valley High School for a 2025 IHSA Boys Diving Sectional! Five of our Naperville area high schools are here along with Illinois Math and Science Academy, and Oswego. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

DVC Diving Champion Logan DiLallo gets the 2025 IHSA Sectional started at Neuqua

Kicking off the event with the DVC Champion, Waubonsie’s Logan DiLallo performs the forward two somersault tuck. DiLallo earns a straight six for the dive and places in 7th with an overall score of 334.30.

On the board is Jaxon Rapper of the Oswego Co-op performing the forward one-and-one-half somersault pike. Rapper’s performance gives him a 35.5 and a spot in the top four with an overall score of 371.15.

Up next is Neuqua Valley’s Jack Stevens performing the reverse dive tuck position. The wildcat scores a 28.5 for the dive taking eighth place at 307.85.

The competition continues with West Aurora’s Gonzalo Lopez performing the forward dive pike position. Lopez scores a 24 on the dive and places 12th with an overall score of 188.60.

Zachary Collins-Dornink performs for Illinois Math and Science Academy Swimming and Diving

Performing the back one somersault straight position is Zachary Collins-Dornink of the Illinois Math and Science Academy. Dornink’s performance earns him a 31, taking the 11th spot with an overall score of 232.25

Another Wildcat on the board and it’s Chris Newton performing the forward one somersault tuck position. Newton’s performance earns him a 25.5 and a 10th-place spot with an overall score of 246.95.

Furthermore, Waubonsie’s Brad Gabrielse performs the inward dive pike position. The senior scores a 31. He finishes in sixth with an overall score of 345.70.

Going to the Huskies, it’s Luca Pantel performing the back dive straight. The overall dive gives the Naperville North diver a 32 and a spot in ninth place with an overall score of 301.15.

From Naperville North to Naperville Central it’s Emerson Wood on the board, performing the reverse one somersault tuck. This dive earns the Redhawk a 32.5, taking fifth place with an overall score of 359.80.

Back to the northside of things is Joshua Shin performing the reverse dive pike. The performance of this dive gives the Huskie a 33.5 taking the top three with an overall score of 379.65.

Tony Hintz wins second career IHSA Boys Diving Sectional at Neuqua Valley

Flying back to Central is Noah Pickett performing the forward one-and-one-half somersault pike. The Redhawk’s performance earns him a 36.5. He takes second place with an overall score of 400.95.

The final diver of the day is Tony Hintz from the Oswego Co-op, who won the 2023 Sectional. He performs the forward two somersault pike for a dive of 37 and the first place spot with a score of 407.40. After placing second at Metea, Hintz wins a second sectional plaque. He’s our only diver who automatically qualifies for state.

