Overtime goal from Jake Anargyros lifts Metea Valley boys soccer past Naperville Central

Metea Valley boys soccer hosts Naperville Central in a DVC matchup. The red-hot Redhawks winners of their last five of six travel, while the Mustangs have won their last two games. Metea Valley is also looking for their first win in conference play as the Redhawks are hoping to stay in the top three of the conference standings.

Jake Anargyros gives Metea Valley boys soccer an early lead over Central

The Mustangs start off hot with a run by Anthony Hildreth who places a perfect through ball to Jake Anargyros. He curves it past the goalie near post to give Metea Valley a one-nothing lead.

Just minutes later Metea Valley keeps the pressure on with Abel Lopez firing a close-range shot that is stuffed by goalie Connor Waite of the RedHawks to keep it a one-nothing lead for the Mustangs.

Later in the half a free-kick opportunity for Naperville Central as Nathan Laird lines up and strikes it to the box but Patrick Maroney comes flying in and denies the chance and keeps the Mustangs ahead one nothing.

Nathan Laird sauces a pass to Eli Jarrell who ties the game at one

Just like the Mustangs did in the first half, the Redhawks came out hot at the start of the second. Eli Jarrell sees a weak spot as Laird leads Jarrell a perfect ball to put in the back of the net. It ties the game at one piece.

As the half counties Central looks to have another opportunity as Ryan Gervase crosses one into the box but gets denied by Maroney to keep this game tied.

At the end of the half, the Mustangs are pushing the pace, as Ian Van Horn threads the needle to find Cole Hatfield who gets denied by Waite to keep the game tied into OT.

At the end of Overtime Central tries to put pressure on the Mustangs but the momentum is stopped by Maroney which leads to a through ball all the way up to Anargyros. He breaks free and fires it past the goalie to give the Mustangs the win 2-1 in overtime.