Owen Roberts leads Waubonsie Valley baseball to a 4-1 sectional semifinal win over Lockport

Waubonsie Valley baseball gets its game face on as the Warriors take the field in the Lockport sectional semifinal against the host Porters. The Warriors come in outscoring their opponents 22-1 in the two postseason games, including a shutout victory over West Aurora while searching for a second straight sectional final appearance. The Porters are coming off a regional final win over Oswego East as they hope to make a third sectional final appearance in three seasons. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Warriors get that first swing with Hiroshy Wong, who hits a laser out to left center. Noah Pilon steps in to pinch run and scores later in the inning to give Waubonsie Valley an early 1-0 lead.

Owen Roberts brings the heat early

Owen Roberts takes the mound as he faces Bryce Flood. Flood gets a piece of the pitch, but left fielder Aidan Kornak runs into your picture and slides to make the catch. What a catch by Kornak to help out his pitcher.

From there, Roberts throws the heat by getting a swing and miss on Adam Kozak to retire the side.

We jump to the third inning with Roberts up to bat, and he pokes this base hit right into fair territory for a single.

There’s a runner on third, and thanks to this passed ball, Pillon pinch runs again and tallies another run for the Warriors. They get another run to lead 3-0 after the third.

The Waubonsie infield stays on point with Wong fielding the grounder and throwing to Connor Beren at first base for the out.

Porters get on base in the fifth inning

Lockport finally gets to Roberts as Anthony Batshon ends his no-hitter in the fifth inning after a line drive into left center, hoping to fire up his squad.

Teammate David Kunndrat hopes to capitalize, but Roberts shuts the door with a strikeout Roberts. The senior tosses seven strikeouts in the game.

In the sixth, the Porters get another chance, but there’s Josh Hung in the right field making the catch to keep the bases empty.

Owen Roberts goes yard to lock up sectional semifinal win for the Warriors

In the top of the seventh, Roberts heads to the plate again. The Indiana State commit sends a towering shot deep out to left field and over the wall. Have a day, Owen Roberts. A solo dinger, a complete game, but more importantly, helping Waubonsie Valley to a 4-1 sectional semifinal win over Lockport. The Warriors move on to the sectional final, where the will face top-seeded Downers Grove North, a rematch of last season’s sectional championship.

