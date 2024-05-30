Owen Roberts’ no hitter guides Waubonsie Baseball to first IHSA Sectional final appearance since 2005

After a thrilling walk-off victory against Hinsdale Central on Saturday, Waubonsie Valley baseball now plays in the school’s first IHSA Sectional Semifinal since 2014. Their opponent is Plainfield North, who defeated three-seed Downers Grove South in the regional finals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie baseball opens the Sectional Semifinal with two runs in the first

We’ll begin in the bottom of the first inning with starting pitcher Owen Roberts at the plate. He hits this pitch high down the right field line and it’s just out of reach of the right fielder. Roberts cruises into second base, and the Warriors have runners on second and third with no outs.

Next up is Ben Ford. He lines one hard to right field which will be enough for both Ryan Gustaitis and Noah Pilon to come across home plate. Waubonsie Valley strikes in the first inning and leads 2-0.

Warriors ace Owen Roberts begins his stellar day with three K’s in three innings

The Warriors have DVC Player of The Year, Owen Roberts on the mound and he has it going early. Plainfield North’s Joe Guiliano is at the plate and Roberts sits him down swinging. He has three strikeouts in his first three innings of work.

Now in the bottom of the third, Waubonsie has a runner on second base with two outs. Sean Carroll is at bat and he takes this one opposite way for a single. Pilon speeds around third base and crosses home plate for the second time today. The Warriors now have a 3-0 lead.

On to the top of the fifth, the Tigers are looking for some offense. Tanner Grimes pulls a grounder down the third-base line, but Hiroshy Wong is there to scoop it up, and then makes the long throw over to first for the out. That’s two out in the inning, as Roberts continues to hold Plainfield North hitless.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Warriors are threatening again. Josh Hung is at the plate with runners on second and third, but Ryan Mickenbecker is able to force the ground out at first base. The Tigers escape the inning still down three runs.

Plainfield North baseball can’t find a hit off Roberts

In the top of the sixth, Colin Doyle has an opportunity with runners in scoring position. He hits a high chopper towards first base and Sean Carroll is there to put him away. Waubonsie Valley is three outs away from victory, and Roberts is looking for the no-hitter!

Leading off the seventh, Tiger Aiden Simmons is up with a 3-2 count and hopes to break the no-hit bid. Roberts throws one on the money, as Simmons strikes out looking.

Waubonsie Valley baseball takes down Plainfield North and moves on to the IHSA Sectional Finals

With two outs in the seventh, Roberts is facing Grimes on an 0-2 count, and he gets him to swing right through it. His seventh strikeout of the day completes the no-hitter, as Waubonsie Valley defeats Plainfield North 3-0 in the sectional semifinals! The Warriors will play Downers Grove North on Friday, looking to win its first sectional championship since 2005.