Paige Lauterwasser Taking Flight

For this Play of the Week, it’s the girls volleyball regional final with Paige Lauterwasser doing what she does best. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

It is the battle of the North’s at Naperville North High School as the Tigers of Plainfield North travel up to Huskie territory for the girls volleyball regional final.

She gets set up for the kill and comes flying in to absolutely smash this ball that bounces off Jackie Gladstein going towards the stands. As we take another look, watch her take off from behind the attack line and get some serious hang time for the spike. Just unreal athleticism from the senior.

The Tigers are desperate for a second set win, but the Huskies want it more as Shelby Erickson puts the finishing touches on this one with the spike. The Huskies win the regional final in both sets with Paige Lauterwasser hitting a milestone of 1000 kills during her entire volleyball career.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.