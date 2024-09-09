Palatine boys cross country runs past New Trier and Neuqua Valley to win Hornet/Red Devil Invite

It’s a cold but brisk Saturday morning where we head to Katherine Legge Park in Hinsdale for the 43rd annual Hornet/Red Devil boys cross country invite. The course is slightly shorter this year due to construction at the park, rounding out at 2.90 miles. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley, Naperville Central, Metea Valley and Benet ready to run

With 22 schools participating this year, the boys varsity race is ready to go. Neuqua Valley runners Ryan Adamski, Aaron Hamilton, Liam Yak, Garrett Anderson and Neel Chawla look to help the Wildcats to a strong day. Ian French, Ryan Day, Dylan Bennett-Garza and Kyle McCoskey lead Metea Valley’s lineup. Naperville Central has veterans Patrick Clune, Manuel Najera and Matthew Wick returning this fall.

New Trier’s Ben Crane leads by a hair at the first mile.

Crane continues his reign rounding out mile one, as Wheaton Warrenville South’s Josiah Narayanan, Palatine’s Alexander Krieg and Niles North’s Evan Parker follow closely behind. Finn Richards of Benet Academy trails behind the front pack with his teammate Aiden Hulett a little further back in the top 40 runners.

At mile two Wheaton Warrenville South’s Josiah Narayanan is still within striking distance of Ben Crane. Finn Richards and Evan Parker round out the top 4 at the end of mile two.

Palatine and New Trier set the pace

At the finish line, Ben Crane comes out on top for two years in a row, with a time of 13:58. Josiah Narayanan places second, Finn Richards places third for the Redwings. Patrick Clune from Naperville Central finishes 8th with Maneul Najera in 11th.

Palatine is the meet winner in first place as a team, with Alexander Krieg, Carter Hayes, James O’Sullivan all in the top ten and Chris Quick in the top 35. New Trier comes in second, and Mt. Prospect in third as a team. Neuqua Valley comes in fifth with Ryan Adamski leading the way. Naperville Central finishes in 6th.

Complete race results from the Hornet/Red Devil boys cross country Invite can be found on athletic.net.