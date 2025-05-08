Pera and Surdyk power Naperville North girls soccer past Waubonsie Valley

Naperville North girls soccer enters riding a two-game winning streak as they travel to Waubonsie Valley for a DVC matchup. The hosting Warriors are coming off a 3-0 defeat to Neuqua Valley and are still searching for their first conference win of the season. Over their last 10 matches, North is 7-2-1, with both losses coming in penalty shootouts. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North girls soccer takes a 2-0 advantage over Waubonsie Valley

Just two minutes into the action, the Huskies get going. Claire DeCook goes toe-to-toe with the Warrior defense and fires a shot that deflects off the near post. Sophomore teammate Lauren Pera is there for the rebound, chipping it in! North strikes first and leads 1-0.

Waubonsie Valley looks to respond. McKinley Ladd swings in a corner kick to Bella Woolard, but her volley bounces off the crossbar!

On the other end, North has a corner of its own. Abby Penn sends it in beautifully to Alexa Surdyk, who heads it into the net. The Huskies double the lead and are firmly in control, up 2-0.

Still in the first half, Penn finds De Cook in the middle of the field, who lays it off to Brooke Welch on the right wing. Welch drives towards goal, and sends a shot just off target. The Huskies still maintain their two-goal advantage at the break.

North and Waubonsie keep attacking, but no one can score in the second half

Into the second half, Waubonsie Valley looks for a spark. Evelyn He, Macy Evans, and Katie Chapman link up on offense, with Chapman beating a defender outside. She sends in a dangerous cross, but North’s goalkeeper Olivia Ochsner comes up with the stop to keep it 2-0.

The Huskies’ offense keeps churning. Kathryn Rohr does well to create a pass, connecting with Penn, who lays it off for Brielee Sturek. Sturek fires a long shot, but Waubonsie goalkeeper Charlee Vanderwatt reels it in, denying Cameryn Lynde a rebound chance.

As time winds down, Waubonsie Valley pushes forward. Chapman and Evans work the ball upfield, with Evans challenging a defender on the right wing and breaking free for a cross, but Ochsner is there again with another clutch save.

Naperville North holds on for the 2-0 victory, moving to 2-0 in DVC play.