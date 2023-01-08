Peyton Fenner With an Emphatic Rejection

On this Play of the Week, we got girls basketball with Peyton Fenner showing great defense. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

It’s a matchup of Naperville North girls basketball versus the Mustangs of Metea Valley. Both teams are back in DVC action for the first time since 2022 and come in telling two different stories.

Lucy Burk crosses over and looks to get to the bucket, but Peyton Fenner is not having it rejecting her shot to the stands. Great help side defense as she hustles over to get the block and prevent the deuce.

Naperville North handles business as they move to 4-1 in the DVC, defeating Metea Valley 57-30.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

