Pierpoint leads Redhawks Boys Bowling to a commanding win over Plainfield North

Naperville Central Redhawks boys bowling – currently 2-0 on the young season – is back at home inside Lisle Lanes taking on non-conference opponent Plainfield North. Last year, the Redhawks defeated the Tigers by 112 pins. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Luis Gonzalez bowls the best score for Plainfield North bowling

Early on, Central struggles to knock off the 10th pin, with seniors Nate Taverna and Tommy Kradenpoth picking up several spares during the first game.

Freshman Blake Amptmann adds a spark with a strike of his own, dead center in the pocket. Later on, he follows it up with more of the same. He ends with a 541 series

North mirrors Central’s production with strikes from freshman Gatlin Dehm and senior Luis Gonzalez. Gonzalez ends his day with a 584 series score after notching 5 strikes in a row during the second game.

They’ve figured out the hardwood. Redhawk Aidan Lee tosses one with enough bite to cut in for another strike. Lee finishes with a 559 on the series.

North’s Ben Hamilton lightly places this one just left of center to knock down all 10 himself. Hamilton finishes behind Gonzalez with a series of 467.

Redhawks boys bowling shines in the third game and wins a third contest of the year

Taverna starts to heat up with a tight throw for a strike, and sophomore Ian Rottersman follows him up with a two-handed toss from the left for the same result. Taverna ends with a 613 series, and Rottersman ends with a 135 in his lone varsity game of the day.

Kradenpoth mirrors Rottersman with a toss slightly to the right, it’s still good for all ten pins. He ends his day with a series score of 626.

Entering the third game by a margin of just over 300 pins, Central’s Spencer Pierpoint collects a first-frame one-pin spare. He carries the Redhawks the rest of the way, bowling eleven strikes in a row to close out the contest. Pins fall ten at a time, and the senior celebrates with his teammates after logging a final of 290 and a day-best 649 series.

After Pierpoint’s near-automatic third game, Redhawks Boys Bowling secures the series victory 3073-2392. Now 3-0, the Redhawks travel to the Lake Park Invitational at Stardust Bowl on Saturday.