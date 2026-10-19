Pierre Mazza weaves through traffic for an impressive score

Naperville Central hosts a late-season DVC matchup against Neuqua Valley. With the end of the season near, each team is trying to improve its season’s record before the playoffs begin. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Pierre Mazza takes it to the house for the Redhawks

Following a set-up pass from midfield, Pierre Mazza retrieves the ball, dribbles, and crosses over for an incredible goal. The moves up field land as our boys’ play of the week.

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