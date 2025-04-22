Pitchers duel helps Naperville Central baseball get by Naperville North

It’s a baseball version of the crosstown classic as Naperville Central marches into North territory. The Huskies look to get back on track in the conference after a series loss to DeKalb, while the Redhawks fly in off a series win over Neuqua Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Yash Desai and Chase Reeder lead the defensive charges

In the first inning, Naperville Northpitcher Yash Desai shows he can make plays with his glove in the field, so he throws to Lawton Close at first base for the out.

In the second, Desai throws the heat and gets a swing and a miss on Collin Hay, and we remain scoreless after two.

It’s Central’s turn to help out pitcher Chase Reeder, so Grant Umbright makes a nice stop and throws to Troy Kashul at first to end the inning.

Troy Kashul strikes first with a dinger

To the fourth inning, with Kashul is up to bat as he destroys this hit out to left field and over the fence. Kashul with the Kash money moonshot to give Central a 1-0 lead.

Zach Bava looks to get the bats going for the Huskies, and he does so with a single that chops through the infield.

Although one hit is all Reeder would allow because Casey Cooperkawa, Cooper Page, and Kashul connect on the 4-6-3 double play to keep the 1-0 advantage.

Jermaine Kenady starts the fifth with a base hit and scores later in the inning on a Grant Umbright RBI groundout to make it 2-0 Naperville Central.

Reeder continues his strong day by getting a punchout against Sam Steele.

The Huskies keep fighting in the sixth inning as Lawton Close lasers a lead off single out to left field, hoping to spark a rally.

Naperville Central baseball secures a crosstown win

However, the Redhawks bend but never break on this windy afternoon. Page, Cooperkawa, and Kashul connect another double play, and that helps Naperville Central baseball to a 2-0 win over Naperville North and a complete game shutout for Chase Reeder.

