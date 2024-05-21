Plainfield East boys volleyball defeats Neuqua Valley in Regional Quarterfinals

Oswego East High School plays hosts for an IHSA Regional Quarterfinal between Neuqua Valley and Plainfield East boys volleyball. The Wildcats finished in second in the DVC and defeated Waubonsie Valley in the regular season finale. The Bengals are on an eleven-game winning streak, with them all coming in straight sets. The winner of this takes on Oswego East in the Regional Semis. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Plainfield East boys volleyball pulls ahead at the end of the first set

Plainfield East is ahead 3-2 early on in the first set. Braxton Francis drills this one to extend the Bengals lead.

Tony Solis is up to serve for the Orange and Black. Vishwak Naramreddy sets up his captain Dhruva Jasti who knocks it down as Neuqua trails 10-8.

Both teams go at it as Naramreddy’s first shot gets blocked. He eventually gets another chance for the Wildcats and buries it as Neuqua Valley stays in this one down 16-14.

Plainfield East is up to serve as Naramreddy sets up Jasti once again and he tips it over the net for the point. The Wildcats trail 20-18.

Jasti is up next to serve for Neuqua as the Bengals look to respond. Thomas Tagtmeyer sets up Francis and he hammers it home as the Bengals lead 23-19.

We are now at a set point in the first set. Tagtmeyer once again connects with Francis and he crushes this one for the kill. Plainfield East takes the first set 25-21.

Neuqua Valley boys volleyball gets out in front early in the second set

The Wildcats storm back in the second set with an early 4-1 lead. Chase Marston serves and the Bengals try to get this ball over can’t. Neuqua goes up by four.

Plainfield East tries once again to slow down this Wildcat run but Francis sends it out of bounds. Neuqua goes up 6-1 and East calls a timeout.

The Bengals do rally back and are now down by two. Zach Gavrick delivers a powerful kill and they now trail 14-13.

Plainfield East storms back against the Wildcats to win the IHSA Regional Quarterfinal

The Orange and Black have clawed back in front with a 23-21 lead over Neuqua. Daniel Whaley knocks this down with power to pull the Bengals within one of match point.

Plainfield East is going for the win here but the Wildcats aren’t finished yet as Marston knocks it down to keep Neuqua alive.

Bengals are up 25-24 but must win by two. The Wildcats won’t go away as Blake Thompson buries it and we are tied at twenty-five a piece.

Plainfield East keeps pushing to put this one away. Jack Robertson’s shot deflects off a Wildcat defender and the Bengals get the point to go up 26-25.

The Wildcats put up a valiant effort to stay alive in this one all night but Gavrick knocks this down for the kill and that one seals it for the Bengals. Plainfield East wins the second set 27-25 and will now play Oswego East in the Regional Semis.