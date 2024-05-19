Plainfield North girls soccer beats Benet in the Regional Final

The sun is beaming for the IHSA Regional Final between five-seeded Benet Academy and four-seeded Plainfield North girls soccer. Both were winners of their conference this season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Academy girls soccer looks to add on more after taking an early lead

Following Benet’s opening goal from Audrey Eiseman, they’re on the attack as Eleanor Mahan makes a run but the pass has too much power, as Tiger keeper Samantha Jurgens grabs it.

On the attack for the Redwings, Eiseman crosses to Natalie Grover, but she can’t control it, as the Tigers’ defense gains possession.

Chloe Sentman works near the out-of-bounds line and gets it in front of the net. A defection off a Plainfield North defender allows for a Megan Bergman’s header, but Jurgens catches it.

Katelyn Haiser gets the Tigers’ first real opportunity, but her shot is just off target and it remains 1-0 Benet.

Rania Fikri, in scoring territory, crosses it, and it’s Johnna Calliendo and Annie Fitzgerald there for Benet, but Jurgens is there to beat the two to the ball.

Katelyn Haiser scores with under 10 minutes left for Plainfield North girls soccer

With the second half clock nearly under 10 minutes and the Tigers desperately needing a goal, Haiser’s shot goes off the hands of Grubish, and Sarah Anghel is there to tie the game at 1-1.

Benet, looking to take the lead, Ivana Vukas gets past Jurgens as she falls, but Maia Miller is there for a goal line clearance as her foot save keeps the game at 1-1.

Grubish, making save after save, lunges in front of Haiser, stopping her from even attempting a shot. The game is tied at one after 80 minutes and we head to extra time.

Haiser, navigating through three defenders, gets a shot up over Grubishes’s head Plainfield North takes its first lead of the game. It’s 2-1, midway through the first part of extra time.

Haiser scores again and Plainfield North girls soccer moves on

In the second part of the 10 minutes, Haiser gets a pass from Jurgens off a goal kick as she scores her second and puts the finishing touch on the Plainfield North comeback. The Tigers win 3-1 and return to the Sectional semifinal to play the No. 1 seeded Lockport Porters.