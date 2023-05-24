Plainfield North girls soccer knocks out Naperville North in the sectional semifinal

We are at East Aurora High School for girls’ soccer sectionals semifinals. Two-seeded Plainfield North looks to keep a historic season alive against the three-seeded Naperville North Huskies. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Plainfield North comes out firing in the first half

Starting the game seven minutes in with Mia Davis picking the ball up about 20 yards out firing on net beating Olivia Ochsner giving Plainfield North an early 1-0 lead.

Six minutes later Gabriella Mattio stands over a corner for the Tigers. Her delivery finds the foot of Mia Davis as she doubles Plainfield North’s lead.

The Tigers are looking for a third. Georgia Liapis stands over a freekick but her effort is saved by Olivia Ochsner.

15 minutes to play in the half and Plainfield North has a corner. Gabriella Mattio takes it and this time she finds the head of Tessa Fagerson. The Tigers are running away with this one now up three.

Naperville North trying to generate some offense. Maggie Fitzgerald stands over a freekick but her shot is tipped over by Jenna Bearden. The Huskies go into halftime trailing by three.

Naperville North try to mount a comeback in the second half

Five minutes into the second half Abby Penn takes a shot from almost 30 yards out that sails into the back of the net giving Naperville North life.

Three minutes later Jacey Sturek is taking a corner for Naperville North. The ball bounces around in the box until eventually Reagan O’Malley puts her head on it scoring. All of a sudden it’s a one-goal game.

However, just five minutes after that Alex Tetteh steals the ball away and she passes into the net giving Plainfield North a 4-2 lead.

Plainfield North isn’t slowing down either. Delaney Harwood sends the ball into the box as the ball bounces to Grace Roche who tacks on a fifth for the Tigers.

Plainfield North keeps their season alive with a 5-2 win over Naperville North. The Tigers advance to the sectional final against Metea Valley.

