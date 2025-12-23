Ava Podkasik swipes a steal and secures a score in this fantastic play for Naperville North. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Ava Podkasik swipes a steal

Metea Valley is facing Naperville North in a girls’ basketball showdown!

Late in the first, Naperville North’s Ava Podkasik steps up on defense as she steals the ball, takes it to the rim, and scores to beat the buzzer.Huskies lead at the end of the first quarter and go on to secure the victory!

