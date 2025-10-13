Ava Wilkey splits the defense and runs 40 yards for a touchdown

Ava Wilkey splits the defense in this play at the regional quarterfinals for the inaugural IHSA flag football season, and Naperville North faces off against Larkin. Ava Wilkey leads the Huskies as the quarterback, and here she’s set up with great field position just long of the 40-yard line. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Ava Wilkey splits the defense

She splits the Royals defenders and has a lot of room to run. The North QB cuts to the sideline and breaks a tackle before finding the end zone!

As we take another look, we can see the moment Wilkey decides to take matters into her own hands and run the ball as Larkin’s defense gets close. Wilkey splits the defense, and her teammates help defend her running path, and she weaves to break the tackle and secure the point. This nearly 50-yard run helped extend North’s lead right before halftime, and the Huskies dominated the game to lock in a victory.

