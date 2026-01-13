Ben Hanson pulls ahead in the 100 Breaststroke during this fierce trifecta boys swimming faceoff! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Ben Hanson starts behind, but turns the tide

It’s a boys’ swimming trifecta showdown between Naperville North, Metea Valley and Benet Academy.

Here we are with the 100 breaststroke, where Benet Academy has two swimmers in front, but Naperville North’s Ben Hanson pulls ahead just before the 50 turnaround! Though the Redwings are close behind, Naperville North secures the win as Hanson claims the top spot for the Huskies! His final time is 1:03.26 for a North victory, a solid two seconds ahead of the competition for a great comeback finish and our Play of the Week.

