Charlotte Danahy leaves the competition behind

Charlotte Danahy leaves the rest of the runners behind in this Play of the Week. It’s the 2025 DVC girls cross country championship and the runners are off at the sound of the gun. At the start, the whole group splits into two, with Naperville Central sophomore Charlotte Danahy leading her Redhawk team out in front! Danahy takes the early lead and carries it all the way to the finish line. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Charlotte Danahy leaves competetiors in the dust

At our next marker, Danahy has now grown a considerable lead, and she’s not slowing down and she still maintains her comfortable advantage while approaching the two-mile mark.

The finish line is in sight, and Charlotte Danahy of Naperville Central takes home the individual win with huge lead. Charlotte Danahy leaves the compeition behind as she’s over 20 seconds ahead of the pack, to walk away with a time of 18:22 and our play of the week.

