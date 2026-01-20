CJ Gordon locks in a fiery single-leg takedown in the Play of the Week. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

CJ Gordon locks in for a fiery single-leg takedown against Waubonsie Valley

Crosstown rivals Neuqua Valley and Waubonsie Valley faceoff in boys and girls wrestling. Going to the boys’ match at 126 pounds, CJ Gordon performs a fiery single-leg takedown in WWE style against Waubonsie Valley. Both opponents lock in as Gordon secures a pinfall in spectacular fashion for our Play of the Week.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.