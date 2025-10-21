Eli Jarrell has a hat trick kick in the Play of the Week. We’ve got a breezy Fall evening as we head into the final week of the regular season in boys’ soccer. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Eli Jarrell has a hat trick with a great kick

Naperville North is visiting Waubonsie Valley, and North player Eli Jarrel has scored not one but two goals this matchup, to give the Huskies a 2-0 lead.

Apparently Jarrell was still hungry, so his teammate Michael White feeds him the ball oce again. Then Jarrell sends it to the back of the net for his third goal of the night! Take another look at the hat-trick kick, and see how White does a fantastic job claiming the ball for himself, and then sending it right over to Jarrell. From there Jarrell’s footwork does the talking, as he brings home the hat trick for Central boys soccer, and our play of the week.

