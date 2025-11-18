Ellie Stiernagle’s swift set secures a stealthy point. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Here we are at the state championship for girls volleyball! It’s high stakes as Benet faces Marist on the court.

After a short rally, both teams fight for the point. This one is in favor of Benet as Ellie Stiernagle fakes everyone out with a send-back, and the first set is tied at 7.

We need to slow that down to see Stiernagle’s fast hands for this stellar tip over the net. The placement is perfect to catch Marist off-guard in this intense showdown, and Stiernagle takes our Play of the Week.

