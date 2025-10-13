Griffin Jurjovec secures a critical interception for Naperville North

Griffin Jurjovec secures an interception at this fall football showdown between Naperville North and Neuqua Valley, and this game is about as close as it gets, with North needing the momentum to pull ahead. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Griffin Jurjovec secures the interception

The Husky defense gets the stop they need as the North defensive line forces a bad throw from the Wildcat quarterback, and Griffin Jurjovec comes up with the interception. This crucial catch returns the possession to North, going into the final quarter. They grab the momentum they need and head to victory in a hard-fought battle.

Let’s look again at the North defensive line excelling in their positions as they put pressure on the QB, forcing the throw. Jurjovec is ready for the grab and secures the ball no problem for his team! Earning our Play of the Week.

