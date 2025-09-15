Lauren Gauss chips for par and sinks a birdie for Benet Academy Girls Golf

Our Girls Play of the Week takes us to a Hole 7 at River Bend Golf Club, where Lauren Gauss and Benet Academy faces off against Carmel Catholic. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Lauren Gauss chips it onto the green, then off the pin, for a beautiful birdie

Here we have Lauren Gauss swinging for Benet Academy, who wants to put the ball in a good position for a par three to end her round. The ball is picking up speed, but hits the pin and falls in for the birdie!

That’s one way to end your round as Gauss shoots a 39 and helps Benet Academy to a conference win over Carmel Catholic.

