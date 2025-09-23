Luke Doyle catches the punt and speeds to a touchdown for Benet Academy

After Benet Academy locked in a huge 52-0 victory over De La Salle last week, the Benet Redwings are on the road for a conference showdown with St. Viator. The Lions are coached by first-year head coach and former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould. Last season, Benet defeated St. Viator 23-16 at Benedictine. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Luke Doyle catches the punt, and then no one can catch him

Here we are in the third quarter of Benet Academy football, facing off against St. Viator, and it’s a neck and neck game with a tied score at 7-7. St. Viator is punting to Luke Doyle. Luke Doyle catches the punt, races to the sideline, and turns on the jets. He weaves through defenders and cruises into the endzone for six. The big return breaks the stalemate, giving Benet a 14-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter, and they go on to secure victory 21-13.

