Naperville North’s Stas Kalabayda wins pommel horse event at state

Hoffman Estates High School is the site of the 2026 IHSGCA state finals. Among the teams, Naperville North looks to impress on the mats one last time this year. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Stas Kalabayda shines at state

Husky Stas Kalabayda showed up and showed out to the crowd in the pommel horse event. The junior earned a 9.60 score and was named the state champion in the event. He helped North land 2nd place at state, and executed for this week’s NSW Play of the Week.

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